Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent left knee injury late in Chiefs-Chargers

The Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention.

They also may be dealing with a significant knee injury to their quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent left knee injury after throwing a pass that was incomplete with two minutes left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s eventual loss to the Chargers. The play eventually did not count because of an offensive holding penalty.

Mahomes was rolling to his left when he was brought down by Da’Shawn Hand. Mahomes appeared to hyperextend his left knee as he was trying to get the ball away.

While Mahomes has not missed any practice or playing time, he has been dealing with a left knee injury and has been on the injury report with it. CBS broadcasters Kevin Harlan and Trent Green noted that Mahomes’ knee was far from healthy entering the contest.

Mahomes stayed down on the field for a while before he was helped to the locker room with trainer assistance. The CBS broadcast showed Mahomes not putting much weight on his left leg as he was headed for further evaluation.

Gardner Minshew came in to replace Mahomes and threw an interception to end the Chiefs’ threat to tie the game.