Trevor Lawrence throws five TDs, Jags rout Jets 48-20

The Jaguars have a five-game winning streak and Trevor Lawrence threw five touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career to help make it happen.

Lawrence also ran for a touchdown as the Jaguars started fast and never really took their foot off the gas en route to a 48-20 win over the Jets. It’s the fourth time in the current five-game run that the Jaguars have won by at least three scores and that kind of command has them in first place in the AFC South with three weeks left in the season.

Lawrence opened the scoring by hitting wide receiver Brian Thomas for a score on the team’s first possession and then ran for his touchdown later in the first quarter. He connected with running backs Bayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne for two more touchdowns before the half and Etienne had two more scoring grabs in the second half of the game.

Those were Etienne’s only three catches of the game and Lawrence finished the afternoon 20-of-32 for 330 yards. The victory pushed them to 10-4 on the season and they’ll head to Denver for a Week 16 game that could factor into the playoff seeding in the AFC.

The Jets will have no such considerations as they play out the string. Undrafted rookie Brady Cook had some good moments early, but wound up 22-of-33 for 176 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in his first NFL start. They are now 3-11 and their Week 16 matchup with the Saints will only matter to the draft order.