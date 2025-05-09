 Skip navigation
Panthers waive OLB Kenny Dyson

  
May 9, 2025

The Panthers have moved on from one of their young defensive players.

Carolina announced on Friday that the club has waived outside linebacker Kenny Dyson.

Dyson, 23, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year. He was on the practice squad in 2024, appearing in a pair of games. He finished the season with a pair of tackles after playing 10 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.

He was then signed to a futures deal in January.

According to multiple reporters, Dyson’s exit stems from Carolina initially being told that running back Jonathon Brooks would not count against the 90-man roster after he’d been placed on the PUP list on Thursday. But then the league clarified that was not the case, and Brooks will count on the active roster, leading to Dyson’s departure.