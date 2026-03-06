 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans agree to terms with Dalton Schultz on a one-year extension

  
Published March 6, 2026 05:53 PM

The Texans have agreed to terms with tight end Dalton Schultz on a contract extension. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a one-year, $12.6 million deal, guaranteeing him $17.6M through 2027.

Schultz signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Texans in free agency in 2023 before re-signing on a three-year, $36 million deal in 2024.

He has made 194 receptions for 1,944 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three seasons in Houston.

Schultz, who turns 30 this summer, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018. He spent five seasons in Dallas, catching 211 passes for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Texans reached agreement on a one-year extension with edge rusher Danielle Hunter on Thursday.