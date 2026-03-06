Texans agree to terms with Dalton Schultz on a one-year extension

The Texans have agreed to terms with tight end Dalton Schultz on a contract extension. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a one-year, $12.6 million deal, guaranteeing him $17.6M through 2027.

Schultz signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Texans in free agency in 2023 before re-signing on a three-year, $36 million deal in 2024.

He has made 194 receptions for 1,944 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three seasons in Houston.

Schultz, who turns 30 this summer, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018. He spent five seasons in Dallas, catching 211 passes for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Texans reached agreement on a one-year extension with edge rusher Danielle Hunter on Thursday.