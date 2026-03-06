Raiders release Alex Cappa

Veteran guard Alex Cappa has joined the list of players being cut loose around the league before the start of the new league year on March 11.

The Raiders announced that they have released Cappa on Friday afternoon.

Cappa signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas last year. His release clears $5.01 million under the salary cap and the Raiders will be left with $1 million of dead money.

Cappa appeared in every game and made eight starts during his lone season with the Raiders. He started 50 games for the Bengals over the previous three seasons and made 46 starts for the Buccaneers over his first four years in the league.