nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Raiders release Alex Cappa

  
Published March 6, 2026 06:06 PM

Veteran guard Alex Cappa has joined the list of players being cut loose around the league before the start of the new league year on March 11.

The Raiders announced that they have released Cappa on Friday afternoon.

Cappa signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas last year. His release clears $5.01 million under the salary cap and the Raiders will be left with $1 million of dead money.

Cappa appeared in every game and made eight starts during his lone season with the Raiders. He started 50 games for the Bengals over the previous three seasons and made 46 starts for the Buccaneers over his first four years in the league.