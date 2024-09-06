Lions confidence in Jameson Williams “as high as it’s ever been”

The Jameson Williams hype train has been running all offseason and it isn’t slowing down with the season opener a couple of days away.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson added more fuel to the fire the team has been building around the wideout on Thursday. Williams has only been targeted with passes 60 times in 21 games since being selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, but the team’s line has been that Williams has given them reason for confidence that he’s ready for a bigger role and Johnson said that confidence keeps growing.

“As high as it’s ever been and continuing to climb,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “The more reps, the more time we get together on the field, the better I feel about him. He’s grown in so many ways, on and off the field. As a player, as a route runner, as a receiver, and then off the field just his preparation.”

Sunday’s game against the Rams will provide an opportunity for Williams and the Lions to put action behind all of those words.