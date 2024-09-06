 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_likelyemergence_240906.jpg
Likely emerges as ‘unexpected star’ against Chiefs
nbc_pft_rice_240906.jpg
Florio envisions Rice playing the entire season
nbc_pft_worthy_240906.jpg
Worthy’s speed on display in ‘stellar’ NFL debut

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_likelyemergence_240906.jpg
Likely emerges as ‘unexpected star’ against Chiefs
nbc_pft_rice_240906.jpg
Florio envisions Rice playing the entire season
nbc_pft_worthy_240906.jpg
Worthy’s speed on display in ‘stellar’ NFL debut

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions confidence in Jameson Williams “as high as it’s ever been”

  
Published September 6, 2024 09:04 AM

The Jameson Williams hype train has been running all offseason and it isn’t slowing down with the season opener a couple of days away.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson added more fuel to the fire the team has been building around the wideout on Thursday. Williams has only been targeted with passes 60 times in 21 games since being selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, but the team’s line has been that Williams has given them reason for confidence that he’s ready for a bigger role and Johnson said that confidence keeps growing.

“As high as it’s ever been and continuing to climb,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “The more reps, the more time we get together on the field, the better I feel about him. He’s grown in so many ways, on and off the field. As a player, as a route runner, as a receiver, and then off the field just his preparation.”

Sunday’s game against the Rams will provide an opportunity for Williams and the Lions to put action behind all of those words.