 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240830.jpg
49ers in ‘mega trouble’ if Williams misses games
nbc_pft_aiyukdealdone_240830.jpg
49ers, Aiyuk agree to four-year, $120M extension
nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240830.jpg
49ers in ‘mega trouble’ if Williams misses games
nbc_pft_aiyukdealdone_240830.jpg
49ers, Aiyuk agree to four-year, $120M extension
nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brad Holmes: Jameson Williams needed to grow up and he has

  
Published August 30, 2024 08:08 AM

One consistent talking point of the Lions offseason was that wide receiver Jameson Williams has taken significant steps forward heading into his third NFL season and the theme hasn’t gone away with the regular season about to get underway.

It was General Manager Brad Holmes’s turn to discuss Williams on Thursday and he discussed the growth that he’s seen from the 2022 first-round pick. Williams’s rookie season got off to a delayed start due to a knee injury he suffered at Alabama and his second season began with a suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy, but there’s been no obstacles to his preparations for this season and Holmes said that’s allowed Williams to show that he’s matured into the kind of person the Lions thought he would become.

“I’m sure you guys have talked to him already and he’s told you that he had to mature a lot, and you saw that,” Holmes said, via the team’s website. “We do a lot of research and background on all of these players that we acquire, and we had a good sense of who Jamo was as a person, but we definitely felt comfortable that he was going to be a fit for us, and he’s shown the growth. When we drafted him, we said, ‘He’s going to need to grow up a little bit.’ And he did, so it’s been right on pace.”

The Lions advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season without Williams making a massive impact on games. If the offseason hype translates to in-season production, taking the next step might be within their reach this time around.