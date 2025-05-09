Colts waive G Atonio Mafi, DT Pheldarius Payne

The Colts dropped a couple of players from their roster on Friday.

They announced that they have waived guard Atonio Mafi and defensive tackle Pheldarius Payne. They also signed undrafted rookie running back Ulysses Bentley IV.

Mafi played in three games for the Colts last year. He played 17 games for the Patriots after being drafted in the fifth round in 2023.

Payne ended last season on Indianapolis’s practice squad. He also spent time with the Texans after going undrafted in 2024.

Bentley ran 84 times for 419 yards and five touchdowns at Ole Miss last season. It was his third year at the SEC school and he also spent three years at SMU.