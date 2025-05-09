 Skip navigation
Texans waive G Nick Broeker

  
Published May 9, 2025 03:58 PM

Guard Nick Broeker is on his way out of Houston.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have waived Broeker off of their 90-man roster on Friday.

Broeker joined the team as a waiver claim ahead of the 2023 season. He was a seventh-round pick of the Bills that year and he has appeared in 12 games for the Texans over the last two seasons. He has only played nine offensive snaps in those appearances.

The Texans added Laken Tomlinson, Ed Ingram, Trent Brown, and Jake Andrews as free agents this offseason and they drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round, so there are alot of new faces in the mix on the offensive line in Houston.