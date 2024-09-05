 Skip navigation
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Jonah Jackson on move to center: Something I’m ready to play

  
Published September 5, 2024 02:37 PM

Jonah Jackson’s return to Detroit will see him in a different position than he played for the Lions.

The Rams signed Jackson this offseason with a plan to keep him at left guard while Steve Avila moved inside to center, but Jackson missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury and the decision was made upon his return to put Avila back at the position he played last year. Jackson has some experience at center, including with Matthew Stafford at quarterback when both were with the Lions in 2020, and said he thinks he would have moved there if Detroit didn’t have Frank Ragnow.

“It’s something that’s not new to me, something I’m ready to play,” Jackson said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

The Rams have other issues on the offensive line with left tackle Alaric Jackson suspended for two games and right tackle Rob Havenstein questionable to play with an ankle injury, so they’ll be hoping that Jackson’s move to center is a smooth one.