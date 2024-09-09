Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions LIVE Updates: Tight start in Detroit, Rams and Lions tied 3-3 on Sunday Night Football

The first Sunday Night Football game of 2024 is officially underway, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the Los Angeles Rams back to his old home turf. Stafford played his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, and tonight’s game marks his third time facing his old team, who drafted him first overall back in 2009.

For their part, Dan Campbell’s Lions are coming off a breakthrough season in 2023, finishing 12-5, which equaled their best regular season win total in franchise history (1991). Detroit won the NFC North and snapped a playoff win drought that went back to 1992, defeating the Rams in the Wild Card and the Buccaneers in the Divisional. They fell to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, however, and remain one of just four teams never to reach a Super Bowl. A major theme for the Lions in the leadup to this season is that they can no longer fly under the radar — they’ve established themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC, shifting from underdogs to a major target.

Stafford and the Rams face off against Jared Goff, the QB who he was traded for back in 2021, in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Stay tuned all night long for the key updates on the Rams vs the Lions in the first SNF matchup of the year.

When: Tonight, Sunday, September 8

Tonight, Sunday, September 8 Where: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Ford Field in Detroit, MI TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Lions even the score at 3-3 in the 2nd quarter

Jake Bates hits the 25-yarder to bring it all level in Detroit.

No touchdowns in first quarter of Sunday Night Football

Rams are up 3-0, but the Ford Field faithful are keeping the volume up.

First points of the season for the Rams

Los Angeles is on the board and in the lead thanks to a 41-yarder from rookie kicker Joshua Karty, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Big sack for Lions Levi Onwuzurike

A potential Matthew Stafford touchdown look is denied as the DE comes up big.

Amon-Ra St. Brown shouts out the Lions faithful ahead of SNF

Full FNIA crew picks the Lions for the win on Sunday Night Football

This has never been an issue before, right?

Will the Rams finish over .500 this season?

With the Rams about minutes away from starting their season — will the Rams hit the over in 2024?

Will the Rams finish over .500 this season? 👀



Kickoff minutes away on first SNF game of 2024

Jared Goff and the Lions are ready to protect home turf in their season opener.

Matthew Berry in on Kupp, Goff to St. Brown connection on SNF

Cooper Kupp is one of Berry’s favorite players in the NFL, and says that a healthy Kupp can definitely hit the over on 67.5 receiving yards.

.@MatthewBerryTMR is backing Kupp and the Goff to St. Brown connection in his week two Three Play.



Pre-game odds for Rams vs Lions on SNF

Quarterback matchup for LA vs. Detroit

Rams: Matthew Stafford – In 2023, he threw for 3,965yds including 24 TDs

Matthew Stafford – In 2023, he threw for 3,965yds including 24 TDs Lions: Jared Goff – In 2023, he threw for 4,575yds and 30 TDs

Lions take the field in Detroit

Ford Field is buzzing for the Lions’ home opener in primetime.

Matthew Berry’s top players for Rams vs Lions

Los Angeles Rams inactives for Sunday Night Football

RB Cody Schrader

OLB Brennan Jackson

ILB Elias Neal

OL Rob Havenstein

DE Desjuan Johnson

Detroit Lions inactives for Sunday Night Football

PFT: Lions “will pay close attention” to illegal formation rule

After the Ravens offensive tackles received four illegal formation penalties in Thursday night’s NFL kickoff game, Lions HC Dan Campbell said he made a point to address the topic with his team.

“I made that point this morning because I knew it had come up,” Campbell said on Friday. “They were gonna make a point of that, they’ll warn you once and then that’s it. There are no more. They’ll just start flagging them. So our guys know that and we’ll be ready for it.”

Read more here from PFT

Los Angeles vs. Detroit team stats, betting trends

The Lions owned the NFL’s best record ATS at 14-6 (including the playoffs)

The Rams were 11-6-1 ATS last season (including the playoffs)

Rams are 13-5-2 ATS in their last 20 games in September

Lions are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games overall

Fantasy: Lions WR Jameson Williams primed for a bigger role in 2024?

In his weekly “Optimal Flex Plays” article, Lawrence Jackson Jr. projects Lions WR Jameson Williams to get off to a great start in a potential high-scoring affair with the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

“Is this Williams’ year? That remains to be seen, but this could be his game and it’ll be right here on NBC (of course). With the highest game total in Week 1 at 51 points, this Wildcard Round rematch from a season ago is sure to set the stage on fire. While the Lions drafted some nice defensive backs, neither they nor the Rams return a top-tier passing defense. For the Rams, they brought in veterans like Tre’Davious White to help out, but can he or any of their defensive backs keep up with Williams? I don’t think so and they will certainly be put to the test. Dan Campbell has been singing Williams’ praises all off season and we should expect it to pay off starting in Week 1.”

Read Lawrence Jackson’s “Optimal Flex Plays” article here.

Matthew Stafford’s Previous Games vs Lions

Tonight is Matthew Stafford’s third time facing the Lions after his 2021 trade to the Rams. The Rams defeated the Lions at home in LA in the 2021 season, before the Lions bested the Rams in the Wild Card round last season.

In those previous two games against his former team, Stafford has 701 pass yards, 5 TD and 0 INT.

In August, Stafford was asked about the experience of being booed in Detroit during that Wild Card game. “It definitely was (difficult),” he said. “I would be not human if I wasn’t feeling some of those emotions. Even the week of practice thinking about it and talking to people that meant a lot to me in my life and in my career that still live in Detroit and are a big part of the community over there. It meant a lot, it was tough. Then when I walked into the stadium, I definitely felt it. But once the ball was set, it was time to go.”

Film Room with Rams Sean McVay on Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua (WATCH)

Ahead of Sunday Night’s matchup, Jason Garrett sat down with Rams head coach Sean McVay to break down film on some of the team’s biggest talent, including wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nakua, and also tested McVay’s famous memory for past plays.

Film room analysis with Rams' McVay on Kupp, Nacua Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay sits down with Jason Garrett for a film breakdown, shares the team's mentality post-Aaron Donald, and tests his memory of past plays on the field.

Lions DT D.J. Reader not expected to play Sunday

Reports indicate that Reader, who signed with the Lions as a free agent in the offseason and who tore his quad playing for the Bengals last season, is not expected to play Week 1.

More here from ProFootballTalk

Fantasy: Matthew Berry likes Kupp to start bounceback in Week 1

Cooper Kupp struggled with injury last season, but Matthew Berry sees a healthy bounceback season in the offing, including a juicy Week 1 matchup against the Lions.

“During the games in which Cooper Kupp was healthy last season, he had a 27% target share. He was also top five among wide receivers in end zone targets per game. Kupp and Puka Nacua are very much a “Yes and” situation in that Rams offense. It’s not one or the other. A healthy Kupp is still going to put up numbers, and he has a very good chance to put up big numbers in Week 1 against a Detroit team that allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. The Lions also allowed the fifth-most yards per reception to the slot, which is where Kupp does most of his work. He’s an easy top 15 WR in Week 1.”

Read Matthew Berry’s full “Love/Hate” column here.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets for Rams vs Lions

“Amon-Ra St. Brown to score a TD (+100) is good value. The Lions’ WR1 scored a TD in the last 4 regular season games and in 7 of the last 9 games. He scored 10 TDs over the course of the 2023 season. With a Game Total of 52, TDs are expected.”

Click here for more insights from the team at NBC Sports Bet

Lions gameday hype video

Detroit is leaning into the heightened expectations for their 2024 season.

Latest Game Odds for Rams vs Lions on SNF

The latest odds as of Sunday morning via DraftKings:



Moneyline: LA Rams (+170), Detroit Lions (-205)

LA Rams (+170), Detroit Lions (-205) Spread : Lions -4.5

: Lions -4.5 Total : 52.5

The line has moved 1.5 points since Opening Detroit -3. The Total has ballooned up from the Opening of 50.5 as bettors obviously expect offense in this game.

Florio and Simms both pick the Lions for SNF win

This year, Mike Florio and Chris Simms will be picking every game of the NFL season, with the selections revealed in a joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned picks podcast, delivered by Little Caesars.

Here’s their take on tonight’s Rams-Lions matchup:

“No Aaron Donald. No Raheem Morris. Preseason injury issues galore. Advantage, Lions.”

