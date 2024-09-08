 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D.J. Reader is not expected to play for Lions

  
Published September 8, 2024 08:36 AM

It looks like defensive tackle D.J. Reader’s Lions debut will be on hold for at least another week.

Reader tore his quad while playing for the Bengals last year and he signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. Reader has been practicing with the team for the last few weeks, but he was listed as questionable on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he will not play against the Rams on Sunday night.

The Lions promoted Kyle Peko from the practice squad and signed Chris Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to bolster their options on the defensive line.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) is listed as doubtful while safety Loren Strickland (thumb) has been ruled out.