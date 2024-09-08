D.J. Reader is not expected to play for Lions

It looks like defensive tackle D.J. Reader’s Lions debut will be on hold for at least another week.

Reader tore his quad while playing for the Bengals last year and he signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. Reader has been practicing with the team for the last few weeks, but he was listed as questionable on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he will not play against the Rams on Sunday night.

The Lions promoted Kyle Peko from the practice squad and signed Chris Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to bolster their options on the defensive line.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) is listed as doubtful while safety Loren Strickland (thumb) has been ruled out.