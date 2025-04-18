Broncos think the strength of the 2025 NFL draft is in the late first and middle rounds

The Broncos own the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and they think that in this draft, that’s as good as owning the 10th pick.

That’s because Denver sees this draft as one in which the strength is in the depth toward the end of the first round and in the middle rounds, rather than having a few elite players at the top.

“We think there is going to be a similar player at 10 that will be there at 20 in our grades,” General Manager George Paton said. “We have more players in that area than we do at 1 through 10. You just work your board and set your strategy based on that.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton agreed.

“It’s good to be picking No. 20, if that’s the case,” Payton said. “We all have heard and read — depending on where you are at and what you need — there is a point where we feel like we can get a similar player at this portion of the first round that you may be able to get maybe seven picks up and you may be able to get seven picks into the second.”

The Broncos have their own picks in the second, third and fourth rounds, and Paton likes those as well.

“We do think there is some strength in the middle rounds,” Paton said, “maybe second, third and fourth.”

It sounds safe to say the Broncos won’t be trading up in the first round, and likely not on Day Two either. They don’t see this as a draft when moving up is worth the cost.