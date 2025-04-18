 Skip navigation
Free agent guard Dalton Risner says he’ll sign soon, mentions Vikings, Bengals, Broncos

  
Published April 18, 2025 03:33 AM

Free agent guard Dalton Risner expects to be on an NFL roster soon.

Risner, who has played the last two years for the Vikings, said in a video posted to social media that returning to the Vikings remains an option, although he acknowledged he would likely be a backup in Minnesota behind Will Fries and Blake Brandel.

“Minnesota has shown interest in bringing me back, but only to an extent,” Risner said. “I will be on a team soon, I could imagine.”

Risner mentioned the Broncos and Bengals as two other teams that are options for him.

The 29-year-old Risner was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019 and played four years in Denver before signing with the Vikings in 2023. He has been a starter when healthy throughout his NFL career. Last year he began the season on injured reserve but started the last eight games of the season.