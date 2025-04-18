Free agent guard Dalton Risner says he’ll sign soon, mentions Vikings, Bengals, Broncos

Free agent guard Dalton Risner expects to be on an NFL roster soon.

Risner, who has played the last two years for the Vikings, said in a video posted to social media that returning to the Vikings remains an option, although he acknowledged he would likely be a backup in Minnesota behind Will Fries and Blake Brandel.

“Minnesota has shown interest in bringing me back, but only to an extent,” Risner said. “I will be on a team soon, I could imagine.”

Risner mentioned the Broncos and Bengals as two other teams that are options for him.

The 29-year-old Risner was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019 and played four years in Denver before signing with the Vikings in 2023. He has been a starter when healthy throughout his NFL career. Last year he began the season on injured reserve but started the last eight games of the season.