Puka Nacua downgraded to out with knee injury

Puka Nacua will not return on Sunday.

The Rams announced that Nacua has been downgraded to out a knee injury.

Nacua suffered the injury in the second quarter while making a catch in Detroit territory. He was examined in the medical tent and briefly attempted to play on the Rams’ last drive of the first half. But he then went back to the sideline before being carted to the locker room at halftime.

The Rams’ offensive line has gotten even more banged up. Left tackle Joe Noteboom — who was playing for the suspended Alaric Jackson — is dealing with an ankle injury, but did not start the second half.

Guard Steve Avila has been ruled out with a knee injury. Jonah Jackson, who started the game at center, has moved over to left guard while rookie Beaux Limmer has entered to play center. AJ Arcuri has come in to play left tackle.

With right tackle Rob Havenstein inactive due to an ankle injury, Warren McClendon is in at right tackle.