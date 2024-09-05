PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
It’s a new season. Simms and I are both undefeated, technically, at 0-0.
This year, we’ll be picking every game. The selections will show up in a joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned picks podcast, delivered by Little Caesars. The picks will all be documented here.
Ravens at Chiefs (-3)
Last year, the Chiefs stepped on a rake the night they raised a banner. That makes it less likely this year.
Florio: Chiefs, 27-20.
Simms: Chiefs, 27-20.
Packers vs. Eagles (-2) in Brazil
The Eagles fell apart down the stretch last year. The Packers found the gas pedal. Those trends continue.
Florio: Packers, 34-31
Simms: Packers, 24-20.
Steelers at Falcons (-3.5)
The Falcons might be the better team this year. The Steelers will be the better team this day.
Florio: Steelers, 23-17.
Simms: Steelers, 21-17.
Cardinals at Bills (-6.5)
Chris smells an upset. He needs to get his nose checked.
Florio: Bills, 30-17.
Simms: Cardinals, 24-23.
Titans at Bears (-4)
Caleb Williams wins his debut, but it won’t be easy.
Florio: Bears, 23-20.
Simms: Bears, 24-17.
Patriots at Bengals (-8)
The Bengals typically start slow. Not slow enough to lose this week, but slow enough (in my opinion) to not cover.
Florio: Bengals, 20-13.
Simms: Bengals, 31-17.
Texans (-3) at Colts
They ended last season this way. It’s a toss-up, and the Colts could surprise the favorites,
Florio: Colts, 23-20
Simms: Texans, 28-21
Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5)
We both see a shootout, but we disagree on the outcome. (Why does Chris hate the Dolphins?)
Florio: Dolphins, 34-27
Simms: Jaguars, 34-30.
Panthers at Saints (-4)
The Saints have been sputtering, but the Panthers until they prove otherwise are one of the worst teams in the league.
Florio: Saints, 28-20.
Simms: Saints, 23-17.
Vikings (-2) at Giants
Sam Darnold returns to MetLife Stadium, with a better outcome than most of his days with the Jets.
Florio: Vikings, 26-23.
Simms: Vikings, 20-17.
Raiders at Chargers (-3)
Who’s got it better than us? Not the Raiders, at least not for now.
Florio: Chargers, 24-20.
Simms: Chargers, 19-17
Broncos at Seahawks (-6)
They started the season the same way, two years ago. Without Russell Wilson in Denver, the outcome is the same.
Florio: Seahawks, 27-24.
Simms: Seahaws, 23-20.
Cowboys at Browns (-2.5)
There are too many unanswered questions about Deshaun Watson, for my liking.
Florio: Cowboys, 28-24
Simms: Browns, 20-17.
Commanders at Buccaneers (-3.5)
The Bucs are woefully underrated. The Commanders will be better than expected.
Florio: Buccaneers, 27-19.
Simms: Buccaneers, 27-21.
Rams at Lions (-3.5)
No Aaron Donald. No Raheem Morris. Preseason injury issues galore. Advantage, Lions.
Florio: Lions, 30-24.
Simms: Lions, 30-20.
Jets at 49ers (-4.5)
The Jets should emerge with a nice jolt of confidence, even if they lose.
Florio: 49ers, 20-17.
Simms: 49ers, 21-17.