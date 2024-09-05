PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

It’s a new season. Simms and I are both undefeated, technically, at 0-0.

This year, we’ll be picking every game. The selections will show up in a joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned picks podcast, delivered by Little Caesars. The picks will all be documented here.

Ravens at Chiefs (-3)

Last year, the Chiefs stepped on a rake the night they raised a banner. That makes it less likely this year.

Florio: Chiefs, 27-20.

Simms: Chiefs, 27-20.

Packers vs. Eagles (-2) in Brazil

The Eagles fell apart down the stretch last year. The Packers found the gas pedal. Those trends continue.

Florio: Packers, 34-31

Simms: Packers, 24-20.

Steelers at Falcons (-3.5)

The Falcons might be the better team this year. The Steelers will be the better team this day.

Florio: Steelers, 23-17.

Simms: Steelers, 21-17.

Cardinals at Bills (-6.5)

Chris smells an upset. He needs to get his nose checked.

Florio: Bills, 30-17.

Simms: Cardinals, 24-23.

Titans at Bears (-4)

Caleb Williams wins his debut, but it won’t be easy.

Florio: Bears, 23-20.

Simms: Bears, 24-17.

Patriots at Bengals (-8)

The Bengals typically start slow. Not slow enough to lose this week, but slow enough (in my opinion) to not cover.

Florio: Bengals, 20-13.

Simms: Bengals, 31-17.

Texans (-3) at Colts

They ended last season this way. It’s a toss-up, and the Colts could surprise the favorites,

Florio: Colts, 23-20

Simms: Texans, 28-21

Jaguars at Dolphins (-3.5)

We both see a shootout, but we disagree on the outcome. (Why does Chris hate the Dolphins?)

Florio: Dolphins, 34-27

Simms: Jaguars, 34-30.

Panthers at Saints (-4)

The Saints have been sputtering, but the Panthers until they prove otherwise are one of the worst teams in the league.

Florio: Saints, 28-20.

Simms: Saints, 23-17.

Vikings (-2) at Giants

Sam Darnold returns to MetLife Stadium, with a better outcome than most of his days with the Jets.

Florio: Vikings, 26-23.

Simms: Vikings, 20-17.

Raiders at Chargers (-3)

Who’s got it better than us? Not the Raiders, at least not for now.

Florio: Chargers, 24-20.

Simms: Chargers, 19-17

Broncos at Seahawks (-6)

They started the season the same way, two years ago. Without Russell Wilson in Denver, the outcome is the same.

Florio: Seahawks, 27-24.

Simms: Seahaws, 23-20.

Cowboys at Browns (-2.5)

There are too many unanswered questions about Deshaun Watson, for my liking.

Florio: Cowboys, 28-24

Simms: Browns, 20-17.

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3.5)

The Bucs are woefully underrated. The Commanders will be better than expected.

Florio: Buccaneers, 27-19.

Simms: Buccaneers, 27-21.

Rams at Lions (-3.5)

No Aaron Donald. No Raheem Morris. Preseason injury issues galore. Advantage, Lions.

Florio: Lions, 30-24.

Simms: Lions, 30-20.

Jets at 49ers (-4.5)

The Jets should emerge with a nice jolt of confidence, even if they lose.

Florio: 49ers, 20-17.

Simms: 49ers, 21-17.