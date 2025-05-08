 Skip navigation
randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Bears sign first-rounder Colston Loveland, four other picks

  
Published May 8, 2025 05:51 PM

The Bears have their top draft pick under contract.

The team announced that tight end Colston Loveland has signed his rookie deal. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the 10th overall pick.

Loveland’s pact is worth over $26.6 million and is fully guaranteed.

The Bears also announced that they have signed four other picks. Fourth-round linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, fifth-round defensive back Zah Frazier, sixth-round offensive lineman Luke Newman, and seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai have all signed four-year pacts.

Wide receiver Luther Burden, offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, and defensive end Shemar Turner — all of whom were second-round picks — remain unsigned in Chicago.