Chargers sign seven of nine draft picks among other moves

The Chargers signed seven of their nine draft picks Friday, the team announced.

Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (third rounder), South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard (fourth), Auburn wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (fifth), Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II (fifth), Pittsburgh offensive lineman Branson Taylor (sixth), Clemson safety R.J. Mickens (sixth) and Florida cornerback Trikweze Bridges (seventh) now are under contract.

Caldwell, the 86th overall pick, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition for Oregon in 2024 after starting all 14 games for the Ducks. He set a career high in 2024 with 29 tackles and added three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Kennard, the 125th overall selection, ended his college career at South Carolina by winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy that recognizes college football’s top defensive player. He earned named Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year honors after making 11.5 sacks.

Lambert-Smith, the 158th overall choice, earned second-team All-SEC honors last season with 50 catches for 981 yards and eight touchdowns. His 19.6-yard receiving average last season was the best in the country among players with at least 45 catches.

Gadsden, the 165th overall pick, ended his Syracuse career as the program’s all-time record-holder for receptions (141) and receiving yards (1,970) by a tight end. He earned third-team All-America honors and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference after setting the school’s single-season receptions record by a tight end with 73 catches for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.

Taylor, the 199th overall choice, appeared in 45 games and made 21 starts over his five seasons at Pitt. Taylor started the first six games of 2024 at left tackle.

Mickens, the 214th overall selection, started 30 of the 60 games he played over a five-year career at Clemson, becoming the 10th player in program history to participate in 60 career contests for the Tigers. He was voted by his teammates as a team captain in 2024 and ranked third on the team with a career-high 85 tackles.

Bridges the 256th overall choice, played 2024 at Florida after a four-year career at Oregon. Bridges led the Gators with a career-high 70 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, a tackle for loss and a pair of forced fumbles last season.

The Chargers also announced they waived outside linebacker Chris Collins.

In addition, the Chargers signed 18 undrafted free agents, Illinois defensive lineman TeRah Edwards, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Josh Fuga, Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm, Western Kentucky outside linebacker Kylan Guidry, Virginia Tech safety Jaylen Jones, Texas State guard Nash Jones, Maryland center Josh Kaltenberger, Iowa State tight end Stevo Klotz, Bowling Green State cornerback Jordan Oladokun, Iowa State cornerback Myles Purchase, Baylor outside linebacker Garmon Randolph, Oregon cornerback Nikko Reed, Rutgers cornerback Eric Rogers, South Carolina running back Raheim Sanders, Purdue tackle Corey Stewart, Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Syracuse tackle Savion Washington and Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax will compete for roster spots.