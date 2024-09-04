How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream info for Peacock Exclusive game in Brazil

The NFL hosts its very first game in South America this Friday, September 6 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in Sao, Paulo Brazil. This Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles match up will also mark the league’s first opening week game on a Friday since 1970.

Live coverage will be available exclusively on Peacock starting at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to stream the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game.

Green Bay Packers:

After a rocky 3-6 start, the Green Bay Packers were able to make a late resurgence in the second half of the season, earning the final NFC Wild Card spot and ending the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Packers blew past the Cowboys with a dominant 48-32 win, before San Francisco ultimately ended their postseason run the following week in the Divisional Round.

In his first season as the Packers starter, Jordan Love—a 2020 1st-round pick who sat behind Aaron Rodgers for the first three seasons of his career—proved he had what it takes to be a franchise quarterback. In the final 10 games of the regular season, the Utah State alum threw 21 touchdowns, the second most in the league. Additionally, Love had a 67.3% completion percentage in the postseason.

The Packers’ front office responded, and Love enters the season tied with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the highest-paid players in NFL history based on average salary. Love signed a 4-year extension worth $220 million in July.

Philadelphia Eagles:

After a 10-1 start to the season, which was the best record in the league through the first 12 weeks, it looked like Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were on their way to their second straight Super Bowl. However, the Eagles’ season took a surprising turn. The team lost 5 of their last 6 games, and their postseason run was cut short after a 32-9 blowout loss to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card game.

The Eagles made major staffing changes following last season’s disappointing result, firing offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia.

Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio took over the offensive and defensive coordinator roles. Moore has 5 years of experience as an NFL offensive coordinator, while Fangio enters his 21st year as a defensive coordinator and 38th year in the league overall.

Fifth-year QB Jalen Hurts looks to be more consistent after ending last season with career highs of 15 interceptions and 20 turnovers.

Sirianni can’t afford any disconnect with players:

Sirianni can't afford any disconnect with players Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the Eagles have a lot of eyes on them this season and how it's critical for Nick Sirianni to guide the players away from the noise to stay focused.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles:

When: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 Where: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock?

Peacock will be home to the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in São Paulo, Brazil, available exclusively to Peacock subscribers. The game will take place in primetime on Friday, September 6. The game will also be available through the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and through the local affiliates in the home and away team markets. Sign up here and stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

