Jordan Love, Packers agree to four-year contract extension

Jordan Love waited his turn, played very well, and now he’s gotten paid.

According to multiple reports, Love has agreed to a four-year extension with the Packers that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in league history.

The initial numbers indicate Love’s deal is worth $220 million, working out to an average annual value of $55 million per year. Love is also set to receive a $75 million signing bonus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Love will get $155 million in new, full guarantees.

Love, 25, was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in 2020. He was Green Bay’s third quarterback as a rookie before serving as Aaron Rodgers’ backup in 2021 and 2022.

He finally took over as the starter in 2023 and excelled down the stretch to propel the Packers to the postseason. Love ended 2023 having completed 64 percent of his throws for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions — good for a 96.1 passer rating. But in his last eight games, Love completed 70 percent of his throws for 2,150 yards with 18 touchdowns and just one interception, which works out to a 112.7 rating.

He then threw for 272 yards with three touchdowns to help Green Bay defeat Dallas in the wild card round before falling to San Francisco in the divisional round.

Love had been sitting out of training camp practices while his representation and the Packers finished negotiating his deal. Now, Love’s new contract is complete — hours after fellow 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a contract extension with the Dolphins.