PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Chiefs: The first team in nearly 20 years to have a chance to win three in a row might be the best positioned to ever do it.

2. Lions: They’ve never been the hunted. They will be this year.

3. Packers: How good can Jordan Love be? We’re about to find out.

4. 49ers: Contracts issues resolved, let’s see how quickly they can get their holdout and hold-in up to speed.

5. Ravens: Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson together? If both stay healthy, the Ravens could be as good as last year, if not better.

6. Eagles: Will two new coordinators save the head coach?

7. Bengals: Now isn’t the time to play contract chicken with Ja’Marr Chase.

8. Bills: Josh Allen seems to be more determined than ever to get the Bills where they want to go.

9. Buccaneers: Everyone is doubting them, and they love it.

10. Texans: Few teams have gone from hopeless to elite so quickly.

11. Dolphins: The expectations are high. We’ll find out as of Thanksgiving whether they’ll deliver.

12. Browns: They’ve been great despite making a mistake with the Deshaun Watson trade. How much better would they be if they’d looked elsewhere for a quarterback?

13. Bears: Nearly 40 years after they had a dominant defense, the offense could be preparing to explode.

14. Jets: They don’t need Haason Reddick to contend. But it would help to have him.

15. Steelers: It’s the Russell Wilson show, and he just might turn the clock back to pre-2022.

16. Falcons: Late defensive additions could make them ready to challenge the Bucs.

17. Rams: Good health is important for every team. It’s no more important than it is for the Rams.

18. Chargers: Never underestimate the ability of Jim Harbaugh to jolt a team into relevance.

19. Cowboys: Can they set aside the drama and create some wins?

20. Jaguars: Owner Shad Khan expects winning, now. Will that pressure give them a kick in the pants, or will it set the stage for panic?

21. Colts: They get an early chance to show everyone that the Texans shouldn’t be the presumed division champs.

22. Seahawks: Their Week 1 uniform will throwback to the ‘70s. Their play needs to return to 2013.

23. Broncos: Will the playoff drought finally end?

24. Saints: It’s up-or-out for Derek Carr. And possibly for more than a few others.

25. Vikings: Sam Darnold will either salvage the season or grease the skids for a top-five draft picks.

26. Titans: It’s great to have low expectations, especially when maybe they shouldn’t be so low.

27. Commanders: If Jayden Daniels is the real deal, the Commanders will consistently climb.

28. Raiders: Gardner Minshew was born to be a Raider. If he can deliver, the Raiders can win.

29. Giants: Their 100th season probably won’t end like any of the four since 1986 that resulted in parades.

30. Cardinals: Someone has to be No. 30. If Kyler Murray returns to form, the Cardinals won’t be that team for long.

31. Patriots: Why take a guy with the third overall pick if he’s not ready to play right away?

32. Panthers: The offseason is about creating plausible hope. It doesn’t get more implausible than in Charlotte.