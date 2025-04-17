 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Too early to say if Deshaun Watson can play in 2025

  
Published April 17, 2025 04:23 PM

The Browns have acknowledged that the decision to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a big miss, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done playing in Cleveland.

Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry said today that Watson is working on rehabbing his twice-torn Achilles tendon and that the Browns don’t yet know whether he can play at all in the 2025 season.

“It’s too early to say,” Berry said. “I can say Deshaun has done a great job of rehabbing. He’s been in every day. He’s progressing and that’s really our focus, but it’s too early to say.”

If Watson does get cleared to play, the Browns may just decide not to play him because he has played so poorly since the Browns traded for him three years ago. But they’re not yet ready to rule out a return of the player whose acquisition may go down as the worst trade in NFL history.