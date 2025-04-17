Browns GM Andrew Berry: Too early to say if Deshaun Watson can play in 2025

The Browns have acknowledged that the decision to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a big miss, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done playing in Cleveland.

Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry said today that Watson is working on rehabbing his twice-torn Achilles tendon and that the Browns don’t yet know whether he can play at all in the 2025 season.

“It’s too early to say,” Berry said. “I can say Deshaun has done a great job of rehabbing. He’s been in every day. He’s progressing and that’s really our focus, but it’s too early to say.”

If Watson does get cleared to play, the Browns may just decide not to play him because he has played so poorly since the Browns traded for him three years ago. But they’re not yet ready to rule out a return of the player whose acquisition may go down as the worst trade in NFL history.