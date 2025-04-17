Aaron Rodgers says he has no deadlines, with the Steelers or any other team

During his silence-shattering appearance on Thursday with Pat McAfee, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said plenty of things. Some old (he loves to re-assault deceased equines), some new.

Along the way, Rodgers acknowledged that he has spoken with a few teams. While he declined to provide the full list, it was clear Rodgers has talked to a trio of teams — the Giants, Vikings, and Steelers.

And while he insists that there were false narratives about some of the teams he was linked to (for a guy who claims to ignore anything about him, he seems to know everything that’s said), those are the three teams to which he has been most clearly linked.

Rodger said he spoke to Giants coach Brian Daboll, calling him a “beautiful football mind.” He said he has spoken to Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, an old friend. And Rodgers confirmed (even though confirmation wasn’t needed) that he visited the Steelers.

Rodgers said he "[t]ried to do that as quietly as possible.” He said he flew into a different airport, rented a Malibu, and drove it to the team facility. “Somebody in the building must have said something,” Rodgers said.

(Yes, they did. They told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and off it went.)

Rodgers said he was highly impressed by coach Mike Tomlin. Rodgers also met with G.M. Omar Khan, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth during his day in Pittsburgh.

“I wanted to see what it was like there, see the facility,” Rodgers said, adding he wanted a “snippet” and a “glimpse” of what it would be like.

Rodgers said there’s no deadline with the Steelers. “If you need to do something, by all means [do it],” Rodgers told the Steelers.

“I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything when it comes to this decision,” he said. “I’m not holding anybody hostage.”

He added that he’s been “up front” from the start, and that he’s “going through a lot in my personal life that has to take precedent at this point.” He said that, when he signs with a team, it “has to be an all-in type commitment” and that he’s not ready to do it just yet.

Through it all, Rodgers flashed periodic irritation about the speculation that has emerged.

“I don’t have sources,” Rodgers said near the end of the segment. “I don’t have people that are out there pushing narratives. I speak for myself. And it’s been nice to be quiet for the last few months. It’s funny how in that time period how the shit narrative goes fucking crazy, right? When I haven’t said a fucking word. So there’s nothing to say. I just laid out where I’m at. There’s nothing else to report. There’s no other reason to be continuing to talk about me at this point. So time to turn the page, all those people that have made a lot of money slandering my name. You know, apologize for COVID, say your vax status, and keep it moving.”

On one hand, everyone should respect that there are personal issues delaying his next step. On the other hand, how hard would it have been to get that out there weeks ago? It would have avoided the very rumors and reports about which he’s now complaining.

It would have been simple. It would have been easy. And it would have answered a lot of the questions that, in the absence of Rodgers saying anything, have become the subject of rampant speculation.

It’s hard not to think that’s exactly what he wanted. To see what would happen if he added nothing to the conversation. And then, at the right time, to air his grievances regarding the things that were said in the absence of Rodgers saying anything. (And about shit from five years ago.)

Finally, there truly is nothing more to say. Until he says something else. Or unless and until the Steelers slam the door on the possibility of signing him.