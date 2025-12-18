 Skip navigation
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Seahawks rule Charles Cross out for Thursday night

  
Published December 17, 2025 07:11 PM

The Seahawks will be without quarterback Sam Darnold’s blind side protector on Thursday night.

Left tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out for Seattle’s home game against the Rams. Cross injured his hamstring late in the Seahawks’ Week 15 win over the Colts.

Josh Jones stepped into the lineup when Cross missed time this summer with a finger injury and is expected to be the starter on Thursday.

No other Seahawks received injury designations ahead of a matchup that will leave the winning team in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Wide receiver Dareke Young (quad) could be activated from injured reserve in time to play in the game and the Seahawks currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster.