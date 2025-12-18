Seahawks rule Charles Cross out for Thursday night

The Seahawks will be without quarterback Sam Darnold’s blind side protector on Thursday night.

Left tackle Charles Cross has been ruled out for Seattle’s home game against the Rams. Cross injured his hamstring late in the Seahawks’ Week 15 win over the Colts.

Josh Jones stepped into the lineup when Cross missed time this summer with a finger injury and is expected to be the starter on Thursday.

No other Seahawks received injury designations ahead of a matchup that will leave the winning team in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Wide receiver Dareke Young (quad) could be activated from injured reserve in time to play in the game and the Seahawks currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster.