Saquon Barkley returns to full participation in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published December 17, 2025 06:47 PM

The Eagles estimated running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice. He returned to full participation on Wednesday, putting him on track to play in Saturday’s game against the Commanders.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders), offensive guard Landon Dickerson (calf/rest), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (ankle) and right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) remained non-participants on Wednesday.

Tight end Cameron Latu (stinger) returned to limited work after being estimated as a non-participant on Tuesday.

Running back Tank Bigsby (illness) was back to full participation after a limited session a day earlier.