Cam Ward: I want to meet all of the Titans’ coaching candidates

Titans quarterback Cam Ward’s first NFL head coach was fired early in his rookie season and he wants to have a role in the process of finding the next one.

Ward said on Wednesday that he has spoken to president of football operations Chad Brinker and General Manager Mike Borgonzi “about wanting to be involved” from the first steps of the process of finding Brian Callahan’s permanent replacement. Ward said his interest is not in discussing scheme or finding a coach devoted to the offensive side of the ball, but to help find someone who can build a successful foundation for the franchise.

“I want to meet all of them,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “Every coach who’s going to get the opportunity to come here, I want to meet them, have conversations throughout the whole process with them because that’s someone that I’m going to be here with for that time. So, we got to just continue to — me being around and being open to it no matter whoever we try to hire because I know at the end of the day who we do hire is going to be the right fit for us. Whether it’s a defensive person or an offensive person, they’re going to make sure that every person is in the right place, and make sure every person is set up for success.”

2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams saw his head coach get fired during a disappointing first NFL campaign, but the Bears have rebounded to much better results under Ben Johnson this season. The Titans will be hoping for the same kind of results in 2026.