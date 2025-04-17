Jack Bech has a “superpower” following the death of his brother, Tiger

Former Princeton receiver Tiger Bech became one of the victims of the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. That loss has fueled his brother, former TCU receiver Jack Bech.

Jack is now a week or so away from entering the NFL. He firmly believes his game is going to reach a new level at the next level.

“Whatever team gets me, it’s going to be a two-for-one special,” Jack Bech told Dave Wilson of ESPN.com. “Not only do you get Jack Bech, you get Tiger Bech too. I have a superpower now. I have another presence about me that just can’t lose.”

Jack Bech proved that at the Senior Bowl, where he was named the game’s MVP after catching six passes for 68 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with seven seconds to play.

“I knew I was about to catch that ball and score that touchdown,” Jack Bech told Wilson. “My brother’s name was written in the clouds above us. Just so many signs. I mean, if you don’t believe God is real, I don’t know how much more you need.”

And it’s not just idle talk from Jack Bech. Others have witnessed the impact of Tiger’s death on Jack Bech, including his head coach at TCU, Sonny Dykes.

“He was already on a great trajectory,” Dykes told Wilson. “This was kind of the rocket fuel.”

Bech is expected to be a Day 2 pick, and quite possibly a second-round selection. Wherever he goes, he’ll be bringing Tiger with him. And he’ll be even more committed to his craft, dedicated to the sport, and driven to get the absolute most from his God-given skills.