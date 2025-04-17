 Skip navigation
Any eventual Commanders stadium deal will need approval from D.C. Council

  
Published April 17, 2025 04:51 PM

Any deal that is struck between the Commanders and the District of Columbia for a new stadium comes with two important caveats.

First, as mentioned earlier, owner Josh Harris’s NFL business partners must approve of the arrangement. Second, the D.C. Council must sign off on it, too.

The second component could be a challenge. As the Washington Post explains it, the potential deal is being driven by mayor Muriel Bowser. Council chair Phil Mendelson said this week that he has “not been consulted or kept informed” about any negotiations with the team. Added Mendelson, “I find it disturbing that the mayor believes a unilateral approach is the best course, especially when ultimately the council has to give approval.”

Complicating matters is the loss of $1 billion in Congressional funding for the D.C. budget. That has created a $410 million deficit.

The potential deal, as initially reported by NBC Washington, would have the team and/or the league paying up to $2.5 billion for the $3 billion stadium. That leaves $500 million for D.C. to muster.

Here’s the reality. An agreement between the team and Bowser would be the beginning. Before shovels get crammed into the dirt, both the league and the D.C. Council would have to give their blessing.