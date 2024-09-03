 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dariusslay_240903.jpg
Slay vocal about hesitation to go to Brazil
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dariusslay_240903.jpg
Slay vocal about hesitation to go to Brazil
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kellen Moore: Everyone deals with the unknown in Week 1

  
Published September 3, 2024 07:59 AM

The NFL will be breaking new ground by playing a game in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday and the two teams taking part in that matchup will also be charting some new territory.

The Packers have a new coordinator in Jeff Hafley and the Eagles have new coordinators on both sides of the ball after making major changes in the wake of their late-season collapse in 2023. Kellen Moore is now in charge of running the offense and his Monday press conference touched on the difficulty involved with going into the first week of the season without a clear grasp on what you’re going to see on the field.

“Yeah, a lot of people face this, in football in general and certainly in the NFL, where you’re facing an opponent that has a lot of unknown, whether personnel or scheme — ours is very focused on scheme,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “You draw awareness of the different dots that you can connect with whether it be coaches, players, all the different circumstances. But you understand early in the season, everyone deals with unknown in the NFL. It can be a returning group that has been together for 10 years. They’re going to evolve in some capacity during the off-season. You definitely have to emphasize that there’s going to be an element of new. You lean heavily on what you’ve invested a lot of time in, things that people feel confident with, understand what the tools are and what the adjustments need to be made throughout a game, and we understand that adjustment football will be a part of this.”

In addition to their new offensive scheme and the trip to Brazil, the Eagles will be adjusting to the absence of center Jason Kelce and they’ll need to handle the whole package without stumbling if they want to return to Philadelphia with a win under their belts.