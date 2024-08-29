Jalen Hurts excited about greater responsibility at line of scrimmage

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will have to adjust to more than a different center snapping the ball to him in the wake of Jason Kelce’s retirement.

Kelce’s responsibilities included identifying pass rushers and making protection calls at the line of scrimmage before the Eagles would run passing plays. Kelce’s presence allowed Hurts “not to worry about a lot of things” but his departure will put more on the quarterback’s plate and he said on WIP Thursday that he welcomes the chance to have more on his shoulders.

“I think it’s a different approach in some areas, in some facets,” Hurts said. “I think Cam Jurgens has really done a really good job in just taking that role on and taking on the responsibilities of what comes with leading that group. I think in the end when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in years past, it’s just different autonomy in different places. We had a great player in Jason Kelce who took on a lot of responsibility and as a result of that I was told not to worry about a lot of things. And so my eagerness to learn over the years kind of was halted because of who we had, but now times are different and I’m excited for that journey and this opportunity.”

Handling the blitz was an issue with Kelce in the lineup last season and it’s a good bet that teams are going to test Hurts’s ability to handle it often this season.