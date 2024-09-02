Every player practiced for Packers on Monday

All 53 players on the Packers roster and all 17 on their practice squad practiced Monday, four days before their season opener against the Eagles.

The Packers hired a new strength and conditioning coach this offseason, and Aaron Hill deserves credit for what he did with the team in the buildup to the season. Then, Green Bay got out of the preseason with injury luck.

Jordan Morgan, the team’s first-round draft pick, was expected to start at right guard, but he missed all three preseason games with a shoulder injury.

“He looked good” at Sunday’s full-pads practice, Matt LaFleur said after Monday’s practice, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “And he looked good today.”

The Packers list Sean Rhyan as the starter at right guard, but LaFleur isn’t saying who is starting.

“We have a plan,” LaFleur said.

Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick, practiced for a second consecutive day after missing the start of training camp with a hip injury and the end of camp with a hamstring injury. Lloyd was limited to two touches in the preseason opener against the Browns.