 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Every player practiced for Packers on Monday

  
Published September 2, 2024 05:06 PM

All 53 players on the Packers roster and all 17 on their practice squad practiced Monday, four days before their season opener against the Eagles.

The Packers hired a new strength and conditioning coach this offseason, and Aaron Hill deserves credit for what he did with the team in the buildup to the season. Then, Green Bay got out of the preseason with injury luck.

Jordan Morgan, the team’s first-round draft pick, was expected to start at right guard, but he missed all three preseason games with a shoulder injury.

He looked good” at Sunday’s full-pads practice, Matt LaFleur said after Monday’s practice, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “And he looked good today.”

The Packers list Sean Rhyan as the starter at right guard, but LaFleur isn’t saying who is starting.

“We have a plan,” LaFleur said.

Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick, practiced for a second consecutive day after missing the start of training camp with a hip injury and the end of camp with a hamstring injury. Lloyd was limited to two touches in the preseason opener against the Browns.