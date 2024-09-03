NFL Brazil game 2024: Matchup, location, jerseys, International NFL games schedule, history

The NFL returns to action this Thursday, September 5 as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America.

But wait, there’s more...the excitement continues on Friday, September 6 with a Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles match-up in Sao, Paolo Brazil. Friday’s game is the first of five international games taking place this season and will mark the very first NFL game in Brazil.

Coverage of this historic game will be available exclusively on Peacock. See below for everything you need to know about Friday’s Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game.

What stadium is the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game being played at?

Friday’s Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game will take place at Corinthians Arena, home of the Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The stadium is no stranger to major events, it hosted games during the 2014 World Cup as well as men’s and women’s soccer matches during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

What uniforms will the Eagles and Packers wear for the NFL Brazil game?

For the first time the Eagles will wear a new uniform combination that includes a white jersey, black pants, white socks, and black helmets which debuted back in 2022.

The Packers will wear their green jerseys.

Can you wear green at Corinthians Arena?

The Palmeiras, the crosstown Sao Paulo club and rivals of the Corinthians, wear green jerseys. As a result, the color is informally banned during soccer games at the stadium but that doesn’t apply to special events.

When was the last time the NFL played an opening week game on a Friday?

The last time the NFL played an opening game on a Friday was in 1970 when the LA Rams hosted the Cardinals. It was the first NFL regular season game after the AFL and NFL merged in 1970.

Has the NFL ever played a game in Brazil?

Friday’s game will mark the first-ever NFL game not only in Brazil but in the Southern Hemisphere.

What other countries have hosted an NFL regular season game?

Canada, Mexico, Germany, and the United Kingdom have all hosted NFL regular season games.

What other international NFL games will take place in 2024?

London, UK:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:



New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, October 6

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears, Sunday, October 13

Wembley Stadium:



New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 20

Munich, Germany:

Allianz Arena:



New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers, Sunday, November 10

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles:

When: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 Where: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

