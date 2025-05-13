Free agent WR Gabe Davis to visit the Giants

Free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis visited the 49ers on Monday. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that Davis now is on his way to visit the Giants.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo in Davis’ first two seasons.

Davis spent his first four seasons with the Bills after they made him a fourth-round pick in 2020. The Jaguars signed him in free agency a year ago, but Davis caught only 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2024 before tearing the meniscus in his left knee.

The Jaguars recently released Davis with a failed physical designation.

Davis made 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bills.