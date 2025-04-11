Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed sued over shooting at Texas car lot in December

Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is facing a lawsuit for at least $1 million after an incident in the parking lot of a car dealership December, Teresa Walker of the Associated Press reports.

Christian Nshimiyimana says Sneed or Sneed’s personal assistant shot at him while Nshimiyimana was sitting inside a Mercedes-Bentz on a dealer lot on Dec. 6 in Carrollton, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. No one was hit by bullets fired from a Lamborghini Urus as it drove by One Legacy Motors.

Attorney Levi McCathern said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press that Sneed and his accomplice were arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. McCathern also accused Sneed and a woman who identified herself as Sneed’s mother of threatening Nshimiyimana, ordering him not to cooperate with police or retain an attorney.

“The proof is there,” McCathern said in his statement to Walker. “There is video surveillance from the dealership showing the car and the person who opened fire on Christian. We want to know why this happened. We’re thankful no one was shot, but we continue to search for the reason behind this incident.”

A Titans spokesperson told Walker that the team is “aware of the matter and have been in contact with NFL Security per league protocol.”

Nshimiyimana filed the civil lawsuit Feb. 20 in Dallas County, suing Sneed and a defendant listed as “John Doe.” The lawsuit calls the incident “an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight” and states that the defendants might have mistaken Nshimiyimana for someone else.

Nshimiyimana, 23, owns an exotic car rental business.

The Titans traded for Sneed last March, but he played only five games before going on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs.