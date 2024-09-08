Jets vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Monday Night Football

What will Aaron Rodgers look like when he steps on the field Monday Night? How much did the Achilles injury take out of him? Aaron Rodgers is without question the focal point for much of America when the Jets and 49ers take the field at Levi’s Stadium.

The season has not even started for the San Francisco 49ers, but John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have already had a few fires to put out. All-Pro Trent Williams held out for Training Camp looking for a new deal. He has been paid. Brandon Aiyuk held out, requested a trade, and barked a lot…and he also got paid.

Now they must wrestle with something potentially far more difficult…the potential loss of Christian McCaffrey. The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year is listed as Questionable with a strained calf / Achilles. There may be no more important person on the 49ers than the all-purpose do everything McCaffrey.

The Jets are relying heavily on the return of Rodgers, but he is surrounded by a few weapons including Breece Hall and Garret Wilson. New York also brings at least a Top 5 Defense into this game.

Many look at New York as needing a lot of things to fall into place. Frankly, those experts are not wrong. The Jets are a team of “ifs” but should the ifs all play out as planned, count on the Jets being a factor in the AFC.

How to watch New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers live Monday evening:

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Latest Game odds for Jets vs. 49ers - Week 1

The latest odds as of Sunday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York (+164), San Francisco (-198)

New York (+164), San Francisco (-198) Spread : 49ers -4

: 49ers -4 Total : 43.5

The line has moved towards the Jets after opening 49ers -5.5. Not surprising considering the ups and downs of Niners’ camp, the McCaffrey injury, and the Jets escaping camp in good health. The Total has dropped 3 points since it opened at 46.5 which correlates to the Spread dropping.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Bet the EDGE hosts Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) and Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) agree the Jets are the play.

Dinsick: “I think this is a very even matchup: best defense in the NFL going against the best offense in the NFL. I think the Jets absolutely can start the Brock Purdy turnover-worthy play into turnover-regression train. I will actually call for a Jets outright upset win here. Great moneyline price to get New York home and start their season off on the right foot.”

Croucher: “Yep. I agree with you. I like the Jets +4 and what I come back to is Brock Purdy against elite defenses last season. We know what happened on Christmas against the Ravens. He really struggled in Cleveland against the Browns…I think he may struggle. With Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk a bit rusty, I think the Jets cover.”

NY Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers team stats, betting trends

The Jets covered the Spread just 6 times last season

During the regular season, San Francisco covered the Spread 9 times

The Jets hit the OVER in 7 of 17 games last season

49ers’ games went OVER the Total 9 times during the regular season

Quarterback matchup for New York vs. San Francisco

Jets: Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, he took 4 snaps before tearing his Achilles.

Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, he took 4 snaps before tearing his Achilles. 49ers: Brock Purdy – In 2023, the Iowa State alum completed 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards including 31 TDs and 11 INTs

Player news & injuries

49ers’ RB Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) is Questionable for Monday’s game

49ers’ WR Ricky Pearsall (gunshot wound) has been ruled out of Monday’s game

Jets’ LB Zaire Barnes (ankle) has been declared out of Monday’s game

