Samson Ebukam expects to be cleared from torn Achilles by training camp

  
Published May 7, 2025 02:30 PM

One of the Colts’ key defenders is set to make his return.

Via multiple reporters, edge rusher Samson Ebukam said on Wednesday that he will be cleared for training camp after suffering a torn Achilles last year.

Ebukam, 29, signed with Indianapolis in 2023 and registered a team-leading 9.5 sacks in his first year with the club. He also finished with 10 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.

But last July, Ebukam suffered a torn Achilles that kept him sidelined for the entire 2024 season.

A Rams fourth-round pick in 2017, Ebukam has posted 33.0 sacks with 38 tackles for loss and 69 quarterback hits in 113 games for Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Indianapolis.