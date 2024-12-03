Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview:

The 2-10 Las Vegas Raiders are out of playoff contention and must start looking toward the future. For them, that could mean they need to determine if Adian O’Connell will be the future quarterback or if they will be getting a new face of the franchise in the NFL Draft.

The Raiders are on a terrible skid right now. They have lost eight straight games and shipped Devante Adams away to New York.

Now they travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers as 7-point underdogs.

While the Buccaneers are still in the playoff hunt, nothing has been easy for them this season. They are 6-6 and have been to overtime three times, only picking up one win. They also lost superstar wide receiver Chris Godwin for the season, and most of the offensive unit is dealing with one issue or another.

The Buccaneers are second in the NFC South due to the Falcons having the tiebreaker, but if they keep winning, the division is there for the taking.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live on Sunday:

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium City: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Raiders at Buccaneers - Week 14:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+260), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-320)

Las Vegas Raiders (+260), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-320) Spread: Buccaneers -7

Buccaneers -7 Total: 46.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Tampa Bay -7

Thomas: “The Buccaneers made Bryce Young look like a future NFL candidate. So, it makes sense if you have some pause about whether or not you want to bet on this game; it’s understandable. I have just a slight lean on the Buccaneers. The Raiders just played in a tough and physical divisional game against the Chiefs, where they tried to put a blemish on their rivals’ records.

After that defensive battle, the Raiders must travel across the country to play an afternoon game in Tampa at 2-10. Where does the motivation come from? They can easily blow this game off and tank for Sheduer Sanders if they please.

What makes this bet difficult to place is how poor the Buccaneers’ defense has been. They are 28th in defensive success rate and 27th in EPA/Play on defense.

However, under Liam Coen, this offense has been playing phenomenally. They are fifth in the NFL with 27.9 points per game. They are also in the top five in offensive success rate and EPA/Play.

The Bucs should roll, but play this game with caution.”

Raiders at Buccaneers Team Stats, Betting Trends:

In the last 5 seasons, PT underdogs have covered 34 of 52 matchups (65.4%) on the East Coast

The Raiders have lost 5 straight road games

The Over is 14-6 in the Buccaneers’ and the Raiders’ last 10 games combined

The Raiders have the longest active losing streak at eight

Quarterback Matchup for Raiders at Buccaneers:

Raiders: Adian O’Connell – O’Connell got the nod last game against the Chiefs. He finished the game very well. He threw for 340 yards and had two passing touchdowns.

– O’Connell got the nod last game against the Chiefs. He finished the game very well. He threw for 340 yards and had two passing touchdowns. Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield – Mayfield has been great this season. He’s third in passing touchdowns (25) and sixth in passing yards (3,034).

Player News & Injuries:

Raiders:

RB Zamir White (quad) is questionable

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) is questionable

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) is on the IR

Buccaneers:

LB Joe Tryon-Shoyikna (ankle) is OUT

S Tykee Smith (knee) is questionable

QB Baker Mayfield (leg) is questionable

RB Buckey Irving (hip) is questionable

S Mike Edwards (hamstring) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: