Quinn Ewers over his draft fall: I have the same opportunity as everyone else

  
Published May 9, 2025 09:52 PM

Quinn Ewers didn’t look happy when the Dolphins selected him in the seventh round two weeks ago. It wasn’t the team that took him, but the round he went.

The University of Texas quarterback was the 231st overall selection, the last of 14 quarterbacks selected in the seven rounds.

“I didn’t expect to fall as low as I did,” Ewers said Friday, via Alainis Thames of the Associated Press. “It is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity that everybody else does, and I’m beyond thankful for that. I just want to go in there and play my game and learn and develop as a quarterback.”

Ewers begins his NFL career behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.

Despite making 36 starts and winning 27 games of those in college, Ewers has a lot of learning and growing to do before he will see the field in a regular-season NFL game. First things first is learning Mike McDaniel’s complex playbook.

“There’s a lot of guys out there right now, and everyone’s fighting for the same job,” Ewers said. “And we’re all competitive, but it’s cool at the same time just because at the end of the day some of these guys are going to end up being teammates with us. But you’ve got to earn the job and earn the trust of those guys as well.”