NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Ryan Flournoy downgraded to out of Cowboys practice Tuesday

  
Published December 23, 2025 04:40 PM

Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy’s practice participation moved in the wrong direction on Tuesday.

Flournoy was listed as limited on Monday’s estimated practice report due to the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but he was out of practice on Tuesday. The Cowboys will give a final update on his status for Thursday’s game against the Commanders on Wednesday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) remained out of practice.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), cornerback Josh Butler (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), defensive end Payton Turner (ribs), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder), running back Javonte Williams (neck), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (hip) remained limited participants.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (hand) and running back Malik Davis (toe) joined cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), guard T.J. Bass (thumb), and offensive tackle Nate Thomas (shoulder) as full participants.