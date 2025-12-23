Jets put Justin Fields on injured reserve, ending his season
Justin Fields’ first season with the Jets has come to an end.
The Jets are putting Fields on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. Brady Cook will start at quarterback for the Jets, with Tyrod Taylor backing him up.
The decision to give Fields a two-year, $40 million contract in March is looking like a costly mistake. Fields has a $20 million base salary next season, of which $10 million is guaranteed. It’s unclear at this point whether Fields will be back next year, but the Jets are on the hook for at least that $10 million either way.
The Jets will certainly also be looking, in the draft or free agency, for that elusive franchise quarterback. They thought they had a franchise quarterback when they signed Fields, but this season has proven them wrong.