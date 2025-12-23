 Skip navigation
Jets put Justin Fields on injured reserve, ending his season

  
Published December 23, 2025 05:09 PM

Justin Fields’ first season with the Jets has come to an end.

The Jets are putting Fields on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. Brady Cook will start at quarterback for the Jets, with Tyrod Taylor backing him up.

The decision to give Fields a two-year, $40 million contract in March is looking like a costly mistake. Fields has a $20 million base salary next season, of which $10 million is guaranteed. It’s unclear at this point whether Fields will be back next year, but the Jets are on the hook for at least that $10 million either way.

The Jets will certainly also be looking, in the draft or free agency, for that elusive franchise quarterback. They thought they had a franchise quarterback when they signed Fields, but this season has proven them wrong.