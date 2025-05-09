 Skip navigation
Jaxson Dart “hasn’t really sat before,” but he’s unconcerned about depth chart

  
Published May 9, 2025 07:40 PM

Jaxson Dart did not begin his freshman season at USC as the starter but ended up starting six games. That’s the last time — and the only time — Dart has served as the backup.

He will begin his NFL career as the third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

I haven’t really sat before,” Dart said Friday, via Ed Valentine of bigblueview.com. “I’m a competitor, so I’m going to come to work each and every day and do my best to make everybody around me better. I understand what the situation is, but for me and myself, I care about winning. There’s nothing fun about losing.

“So it doesn’t matter where you’re at on the depth chart, if you’re playing this much or not playing this much, if you’re losing, it sucks. So for me, I want to make the team better, and that’s my focus.”

Dart has a long way to go and a lot to learn, but he played a lot of college football, and he’s determined to get better daily. That began Friday on the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp.

“This is first practice, so there’s going to be mistakes,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “You learn from the mistakes. You teach off of them, come back the next day, you build off of it. There’ll be some good things. There’ll be some bad things. It’s the first day of camp. He hasn’t thrown with any of these guys. He’s calling plays in our system for the first time but same as all the other positions. They have a lot to learn.”