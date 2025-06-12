 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward has simple plans for the pre-camp period

  
Published June 12, 2025 03:10 PM

For NFL players, the next five or six weeks can be the most important of the year.

Will they be ready to go when training camp opens, or will the gains of the offseason program be squandered by sitting around, watching bowling on TV, and/or eating pork rinds?

Titans quarterback Cam Ward, to no surprise, will be ready to roll when he and his teammates reconvene. Asked about his plans for the down time, Ward said this (via Buck Reising of 104.5 The Fan in Nashville): “Just work out, stay in the playbook, and throw the fuck out the ball.”

The question specifically referred to the possibility of getting together and working out with teammates. While he didn’t answer directly, the affirmative may be implied within his vow to “throw the fuck out the ball.”

We’ll all find out what Ward can do when it’s time to play. So far, however, he seems like the real deal — both as to physical ability and as to his commitment to his craft.