Cam Ward has simple plans for the pre-camp period

For NFL players, the next five or six weeks can be the most important of the year.

Will they be ready to go when training camp opens, or will the gains of the offseason program be squandered by sitting around, watching bowling on TV, and/or eating pork rinds?

Titans quarterback Cam Ward, to no surprise, will be ready to roll when he and his teammates reconvene. Asked about his plans for the down time, Ward said this (via Buck Reising of 104.5 The Fan in Nashville): “Just work out, stay in the playbook, and throw the fuck out the ball.”

The question specifically referred to the possibility of getting together and working out with teammates. While he didn’t answer directly, the affirmative may be implied within his vow to “throw the fuck out the ball.”

We’ll all find out what Ward can do when it’s time to play. So far, however, he seems like the real deal — both as to physical ability and as to his commitment to his craft.