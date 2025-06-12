Sauce Gardner feels “pretty good” about how extension talks are going

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner became eligible for a contract extension this offseason and he gave an update on how things look on that front at an end of minicamp press conference on Thursday.

Gardner was the defensive rookie of the year in 2022 and made back-to-back All-Pro teams before seeing his play slip along with the rest of the Jets in 2024. It does not appear that or the regime change in the organization has affected the team’s desire to keep Gardner for the long term.

Gardner said he feels “pretty good” about how those talks have gone so far and that he was present for offseason work to show that he wants to be part of the team.

“I just wanted to show my teammates, my coaches how much I want to win,” Gardner said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com. “I want to be part of change in the organization.”

Whether the deal comes together by the start of the season or not, a return to form for Gardner would be the kind of change that the Jets are looking for this season.