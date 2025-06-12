 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner feels “pretty good” about how extension talks are going

  
Published June 12, 2025 01:50 PM

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner became eligible for a contract extension this offseason and he gave an update on how things look on that front at an end of minicamp press conference on Thursday.

Gardner was the defensive rookie of the year in 2022 and made back-to-back All-Pro teams before seeing his play slip along with the rest of the Jets in 2024. It does not appear that or the regime change in the organization has affected the team’s desire to keep Gardner for the long term.

Gardner said he feels “pretty good” about how those talks have gone so far and that he was present for offseason work to show that he wants to be part of the team.

“I just wanted to show my teammates, my coaches how much I want to win,” Gardner said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com. “I want to be part of change in the organization.”

Whether the deal comes together by the start of the season or not, a return to form for Gardner would be the kind of change that the Jets are looking for this season.