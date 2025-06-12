J.J. McCarthy received full clearance on June 2

A full meniscus repair wiped out all of quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s rookie season. He’s officially ready to go for 2025.

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that he recently received full medical clearance.

It happened at a physical last Monday, June 2.

McCarthy also said the knee wasn’t an issue for him during the offseason program.

“I’ve never felt it at all,” McCarthy said. “You know, it feels honestly stronger than ever.”

That’s great news for McCarthy and for the Vikings’ offense. The team has taken a calculated risk by rolling the dice on an unproven commodity, given that the rest of the roster is ready to contend for a division title — and a potentially deep playoff run.