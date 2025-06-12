Mike Tomlin: Optimistic about a T.J. Watt deal, but don’t know when it will come

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt’s decision to skip this week’s mandatory minicamp added some urgency toward his push for a new contract and it created some intrigue about what he will do if no new deal is in place by training camp.

Watt reported to camp, but did not practice before signing his current deal days before the start of the regular season. On Thursday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s “not going to get into speculation” about Watt’s plans before adding that he feels positive about the two sides reaching agreement on another extension.

“I’m optimistic we’re going to get things done because we got two sides that want to get things done,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “When that’s going to occur I do not know.”

A report this month indicated the Steelers had put an offer on the table for Watt, but it clearly isn’t the one that he’s looking to get from the team. The next few weeks will provide both sides with a chance to bridge the gap.