Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
Unpacking Richardson's 'concerning' offseason
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin form unique Super Bowl partnership

  
Published June 12, 2025 03:56 PM

The new partnership between Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers brings together two men who once squared off at the highest level of the game.

In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers and the Packers defeated Tomlin and the Steelers. Now that they’re together, it’s only the second time that a quarterback has joined forces with a coach whom the quarterback beat in the Super Bowl.

The first time happened 32 years ago. And it involved a quarterback whom PFT Live co-host Chris Simms knows well. Very well. Extremely well.

But, apparently, not well enough to know that his father, Phil, played for coach Dan Reeves in 1993 — seven years after Phil and the Giants beat Reeves and the Broncos.

The video is attached. Give it a watch. If only to see Chris completely whiff on making the connection, despite the various hints he was getting.