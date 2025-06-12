Giants call three edge rushers for two spots on the defense a good problem to have

The Giants already liked the edge-rushing talent they had on their defense with Brian Burns on one side and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the other, before they drafted Abdul Carter with the third overall pick. But there’s no such thing as too many pass rushers on a defense.

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen says Burns, Thibodeaux and Carter give his defense three starting-caliber edge rushers, and there will be plenty of opportunities to rush the passer for all of them.

“You got three guys for two spots when you look at it from the outside in,” Bowen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It’s a really good problem to have.”

Carter may sometimes line up at inside linebacker while Burns and Thibodeaux are on the outside.

“There is some versatility there,” Bowen said. “With Abdul, he did a little bit of that stuff off the ball in college early in his career. So there is some versatility there and some versatility with what we could potentially do with Burns as well. Again, making sure in Abdul’s case that we understand what it takes to be an edge player in this league and all the development that comes with that. But at the same time, making sure we find ways to get the guys that can potentially impact the game for us on the field.”

The Giants hope their good problem to have causes plenty of problems for opposing quarterbacks.