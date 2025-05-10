Jaylon Smith participating in Raiders’ rookie minicamp

Veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith is participating in the Raiders’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith has remained a free agent since the season ended.

The Steelers signed him to their practice squad Dec. 27, but he did not see any action.

He last appeared in a game in 2023 with the Raiders, getting 25 defensive snaps in one game.

The Cowboys made Smith a second-round pick in 2016 despite a serious knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl in his final game at Notre Dame. He missed all of his rookie season.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with the Cowboys, and he spent five years in Dallas before bouncing around the league. He also played games for the Giants and Packers.

In 88 career games, 69 of them starts, Smith has totaled 626 tackles, 11 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two interceptions, 21 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.