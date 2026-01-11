 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
49ers race out to 7-0 lead in Philly

  
Published January 11, 2026 04:50 PM

Quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have the 49ers up early in Philadelphia.

Purdy connected with Robinson on the second offensive play of the game and Robinson turned a modest gain into a 61-yard pickup after the catch. Purdy went back to Robinson a few plays later and their two-yard touchdown put the 49ers up 7-0 with just over three minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

Purdy also hit running back Christian McCaffrey with an 11-yard pass on the way to the end zone.

Robinson only had 22 catches in the regular season, but the 49ers are missing Ricky Pearsall Sunday and could use more from him over the rest of the afternoon.