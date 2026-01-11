49ers race out to 7-0 lead in Philly

Quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have the 49ers up early in Philadelphia.

Purdy connected with Robinson on the second offensive play of the game and Robinson turned a modest gain into a 61-yard pickup after the catch. Purdy went back to Robinson a few plays later and their two-yard touchdown put the 49ers up 7-0 with just over three minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

Purdy also hit running back Christian McCaffrey with an 11-yard pass on the way to the end zone.

Robinson only had 22 catches in the regular season, but the 49ers are missing Ricky Pearsall Sunday and could use more from him over the rest of the afternoon.