Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

Its an NFC West showdown Sunday afternoon in Glandale, AZ featuring two teams still looking for their first win when the Rams (0-1) and Cardinals (0-1) take to the field at State Farm Stadium.

The Rams lost 26-20 in OT to the Lions in Motown. Cooper Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and Kyren Williams carried the ball 18 times for 50 yards to lead LA skill position players. The Cardinals lost to the Bills 34-28 blowing a 17-3 lead in the process. Kyler Murray got 8 different receivers involved. It was a disappointing debut for rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. as he caught just one pass for only 4 yards.

Game Details and How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, AZ

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: LA Rams (-110), Arizona Cardinals (-110)

LA Rams (-110), Arizona Cardinals (-110) Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Total: 48

Originally, the Rams were favored by 1.5 points. Obviously, we have seen a major shift in the market. The Total has come down 1.5 points as well.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) loves to see Cooper Kupp rounding back into form.

“It’s Cooper Kupp season, baby. He was once a Top 5 receiver in Fantasy, and I think he will be that once again with Matthew Stafford back to being healthy. After 148 yards against Arizona last season, you have to ladder this guy and take 100 plus yards or get him on the touchdown market.”

Los Angeles vs. Arizona team stats, betting trends

The Rams are 0-1 against the spread this season

The Rams are 1-0 to the UNDER this season

The Cardinals are 1-0 against the spread this season

The Cardinals are 1-0 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Rams vs. Cardinals

Rams: Matthew Stafford – Stafford was busy last weekend throwing the ball 49 times. He completed 34 of those passes for 317 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT

Matthew Stafford – Stafford was busy last weekend throwing the ball 49 times. He completed 34 of those passes for 317 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT Cardinals: Kyler Murray – the former Heisman-winner was 21-31 for 162 yards with 1 TD through the air with an additional 57 yards gained on the ground

Rams vs. Cardinals player news & injury updates

Rams’ WR Puka Nacua (knee) has been placed on injured reserve

Rams’ RG Kevin Dotson (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rams’ CB Cobie Durant (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Cardinals’ WR Xavier Weaver (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Cardinals’ CB Max Melton (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

